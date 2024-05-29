Kava Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $733.87 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00054426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00012949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.