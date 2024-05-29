Kaspa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.02 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $29.02 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,775,358,269 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,770,584,932.951424 with 23,770,585,042.951424 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13988403 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $28,009,802.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

