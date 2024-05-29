JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,378. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

