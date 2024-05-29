JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.38 and last traded at $54.54. Approximately 887,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,668,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 890,120 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.