JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.38 and last traded at $54.54. Approximately 887,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,668,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
