JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 184,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 81,325 shares.The stock last traded at $56.51 and had previously closed at $57.14.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,480.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

