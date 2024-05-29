Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,328,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,870,859. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

