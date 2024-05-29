Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 9,115 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,650,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,137,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $200.76. The firm has a market cap of $563.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

