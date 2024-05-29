Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $185.71. 1,001,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

