Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 4.0 %

COP traded down $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 6,828,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

