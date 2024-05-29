Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
VB traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,703. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
