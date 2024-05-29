Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.