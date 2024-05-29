Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,177,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $314,936,000 after purchasing an additional 932,704 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 24,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,303. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.