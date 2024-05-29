Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EFA traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,219,030. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.