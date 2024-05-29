Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,317 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWM stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,055,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,116,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

