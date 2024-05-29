Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,263 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 555,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

