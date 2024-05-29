John O. Jr. Niemann Acquires 400 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) Stock

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) Director John O. Jr. Niemann bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at $136,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AE stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.03 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

AE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

