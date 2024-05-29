John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Announces $0.07 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JHPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $22.61.
About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF
