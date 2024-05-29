John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Announces $0.07 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 2,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

