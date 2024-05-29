Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $166.76 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,221 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $166,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MCO traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.80. The stock had a trading volume of 545,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,122. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.10 and its 200-day moving average is $384.22.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

