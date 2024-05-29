Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,480 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. 1,681,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,500. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

