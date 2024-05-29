JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Takes $395,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

