JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 1,390 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

