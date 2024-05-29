JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases Shares of 810 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $479.74 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.70 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

