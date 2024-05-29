JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Purchases New Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. 51,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

