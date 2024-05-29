JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Makes New $220,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 27,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

