JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Increases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,964,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

