JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Has $688,000 Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 393,528 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,302,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,615,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IHG opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

