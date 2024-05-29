Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the April 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 50,591 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $347.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $70.32.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0656 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

