Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Sells $95,043.51 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Itron alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Thomas Deitrich sold 3,353 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $305,190.06.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 428,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.