iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $595.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

