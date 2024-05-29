iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.43. 133,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,299. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $254.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.17.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.