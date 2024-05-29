iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,940,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. 536,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,516. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

