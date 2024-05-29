iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 158,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 60,633 shares.The stock last traded at $52.76 and had previously closed at $52.92.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 716,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 325,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.