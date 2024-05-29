iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,187,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 536,034 shares.The stock last traded at $40.37 and had previously closed at $40.28.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $754.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

