iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EEMV opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

