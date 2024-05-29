iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. 14,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,119. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $132,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

