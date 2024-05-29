iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

