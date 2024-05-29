iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,032. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

