iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 417.5% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 417.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. 269,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.