iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. 1,352,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

