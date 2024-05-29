iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,360 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,956,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950,273. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

