Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $920.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,255.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

