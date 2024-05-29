IOTA Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. IOTA has a market cap of $736.91 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

