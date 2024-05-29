IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $751.02 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $751.02 million and $18.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

