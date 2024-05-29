Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Invitae stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747,628.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 698.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 792,091 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 262,760 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

