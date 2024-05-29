Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,042,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.