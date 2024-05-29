Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after acquiring an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,474.5% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 363,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 340,453 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,309. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.