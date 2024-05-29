Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Short Interest Down 91.5% in May

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95.

Get Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.