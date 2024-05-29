Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $127,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total transaction of $615,485.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,314,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,940. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $408.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

