International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

International Game Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IGT

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.