Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the April 30th total of 709,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 85,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 8.70. Intelligent Living Application Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

