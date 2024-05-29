Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the April 30th total of 709,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Intelligent Living Application Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 85,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 8.70. Intelligent Living Application Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.
About Intelligent Living Application Group
